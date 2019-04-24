Kansas City group heads to Nashville to learn how to land a future NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What are the chances of Kansas City hosting the NFL Draft?

"Well, I don't want to share too much because it's a competitive process," said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission.

But it's not a secret KC wants the draft. Nelson said they've been working on a bid for the past five years. NFL officials have even visited Kansas City to get a lay of the land.

Now, as KC crews head to Nashville to see how the Music City is dealing with the big stage, they're compiling more information so KC can get a shot.

"We've learned how the NFL works with security and activation, both with sponsors and fans, and how the draft is becoming such a big and unique event that it really has to be a large footprint," Nelson said.

Nashville is taking advantage of its popular downtown area around Broadway, the main stage along the Cumberland River, Fan Fest and other events across the river at Nissan Stadium. Entertainment options are plenty with its famed Honky Tonk bars.

KC's style would potentially feature a party similar to the one in 2015 at the Royals' parade around familiar venues.

"Having it right here in downtown with the World War I Memorial as a back drop -- You think of the history of the NFL, the history of the military in Kansas. It kind of makes a unique story if we incorporate military and our signature venues here," Nelson said.

She said there's been plenty of involvement from the Chiefs organization to get the draft. Multiple representatives from the city, including a representative from the police department, will head to Nashville to see how the city pulled it off.

They're all hoping this time they get leg up on the competition.

"We share information. We don't share our secrets. But we share information on 'Did this event work for you? What were the pitfalls? What do I need to think about?' Every year we're there with the same cities: Cleveland, Houston, Dallas. We all talk about what this could be for our city," Nelson said.

In 2020, it's Las Vegas. From there, cities are working with the NFL on where the draft will go the next 2 years and potentially up to 2024.

"What that means for KC, it could be here in the next few years. It could be here, or it could be in the next 4-5 years, so we're just at the mercy of those decisions to be made," Nelson said.

As for potential economic impact, last year the Dallas area made an estimated $50 million from the NFL Draft. And with over 100,000 people estimated to attend this year in Nashville, if KC ever got the chance, it could be a big weekend.