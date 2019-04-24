Kids design updates for KCK playground named for murdered 10-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A special playground in KCK is getting a facelift, thanks to the help of some kids.

Children from the Armourdale neighborhood designed their dream playgrounds Wednesday. The designs will eventually be used to update Pammy’s Playground near 10th Street and Kansas Avenue.

The playground is named for Pamela Butler, who was just 10 years old when she was kidnapped and killed in 1999.

Cherri West, Pamela’s mother, said Pammy would have loved the idea.

“It is so heartwarming to see all the kids and how much energy they’ve got to do this and how excited they are to do this. It brings back memories of when Pammy was alive and how she liked to help kids and put smiles on their faces. It’s just overwhelming,” she said.

The playground is being updated with the help of KaBOOM! and the CarMax Foundation.

Construction on the playground designs will take place on June 5.