Lee’s Summit native Drew Lock arrives in Nashville for NFL Draft

NASHVILLE — Lee’s Summit native and Mizzou Tiger Drew Lock has arrived in Nashville for the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Super excited for tomorrow,” Lock said in a video shared to Mizzou Football’s twitter account.

Lock shared that he spent Wednesday morning packing bags with food to hand out in communities as part of Hudle for 100.

The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday at 7 p.m.

If Lock’s name is called during that first round, he will follow in the footsteps of other Kansas City natives such as K-State’s Josh Freeman, and Mizzou’s Aldon Smith and Shane Ray.

If you want to watch the draft with other fans, several restaurants in Lee’s Summit are holding watch parties in anticipation of Lock getting drafted in the first round.

Lock`s father, Andy, is hosting draft watch parties at every one of his restaurants. Those include Third Street Social in downtown Lee`s Summit. They’re extending happy hour specials from 6 p.m. until close. Summit Grill has the same specials running until 11 p.m. Both Pearl Tavern and Lakewood Local will be doing the same.