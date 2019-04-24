Mermaids take over Kansas City’s SEA LIFE Aquarium in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mermaids are taking over SEA LIFE Aquarium beginning next week.

Starting on May 3, mermaids will be diving underwater next to the sharks and stingrays. The mermaids will be in the underwater tunnel experience, called the Ocean Exhibit.

“We hope the love these mermaids have for the ocean will help kids of all ages love the ocean even more with this amazing experience,” said Shannon Wallace, Marketing Manager at SEA LIFE.

The mermaids won’t just be in the water. They will also be doing meet and greets on Friday’s as part of the Mermaid Makeover experience.

You can see the mermaids until May 26. Swim on over to the SEA LIFE website for times and ticketing information.

 

Photo courtesy SEA LIFE Kansas City Aquarium

