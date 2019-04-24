No charges will be filed against Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill or fiancee, Johnson County DA says

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script></p> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/fox4kc/videos/1483637058444973/"></div> <p>

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County prosecutors have declined to press charges against Tyreek Hill or his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, in regard to a criminal investigation involving a child.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Wednesday afternoon that after Overland Park police and Johnson County Children and Family Services investigated, they handed over their report to Howe’s office.

Howe said he was “deeply concerned” about the details included in that report. He said the child was injured, but could not provide any details about what happened because the case involves a child.

The Johnson County DA went on to say he believes a crime occurred, but there wasn’t conclusive evidence to determine who committed that crime.

The criminal investigation is over, Howe said, but the child protection investigation will continue. Howe assured the public the child involved is safe.

Hill and Espinal have a 3-year-old son though Howe wouldn’t confirm if he was the child involved in the case.

Overland Park police went to Hill’s home to investigate domestic issues twice in March. In the first police visit, both Hill and Espinal were listed in the “others involved” section. In the second police report, Espinal was the only person listed in the “others involved” section.

Hill and Espinal then attended multiple sessions of family court for a “child in need of care” case earlier this month.

