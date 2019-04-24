One year later, police are still searching for clues in murder of man working on gas line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One year after someone shot and killed a construction worker in downtown Kansas City, police are still searching for details that will help them solve the case, and they're offering a $12,500 cash reward for tips that helps lead to a conviction.

Johnathon Porter, 23, was working at 9th Street and Brooklyn April 24, 2018 when a man walked up and asked for a cigarette. When he didn’t get one, the suspect fired several shots. One of those shots hit Porter in the chest and killed him.

Shortly after the deadly shooting, KCPD released surveillance video of a man they want to talk to about in this homicide, but none of the tips ever panned out. The man in the video was wearing a blue hoodie and gray pants.

Porter was a sub-contractor working on a gas line replacement project.

The site at 9th and Brooklyn was one of many gas line replacement sites throughout the Kansas City area. Both Spire and Porter’s employer InfraSource suspended work for period of time after Porter's death.

If you have any information that could help police catch Porter's killer, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.