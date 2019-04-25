‘Answering the call’: Local organization helping injured, sick metro officers in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We call police when we need help. Now, some metro officers are calling on an organization in their time of need.

The organization is called Answering the Call. KCPD Officer Sarah Olsen first met the founder of the organization after being diagnosed with ALS almost a year ago.

Olsen spent most of the last decade fighting for her community. Now, the community is joining her in the fight for her life.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to take on, but I'm doing it with a smile on my face," Olsen said.

In her journey filled with questions, she found one big answer in Answering the Call. Founder Ronnie Doumitt started the organization in 2015. Already the organization has helped more than 20 injured law enforcement officers from the metro, including Olsen.

"It has been a blessing for me and my family. Truly, Sarah is like family to me now. I've never met a more competitive, not-giving-up soul on this planet," Doumitt said.

"Ronnie stepped in right off the bat and just said, 'We are here for you, friend. Whatever you need just let us know,'" Olsen said.

She said her main need was a wheelchair accessible van to move around town.

"It's independence. The little bit of independence you get to maintain with this disease, that means the most," Olsen said.

Doumitt said all of the fundraising support comes from the community.

"When those folks need help, we are able to step in and help them out out, help their families out and see the relief in their face when we can step in and assist," he said.

If you would like to donate, you can reach out to them on Facebook for more information.