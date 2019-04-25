Cars 4 Heroes surprises retired Independence officer injured in home burglary with new van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Cars 4 Heroes helped surprise a retired Independence police officer with a new set of wheels Thursday.

Terry Franz invited FOX4 to be a part of that surprise for Officer Tom Wagstaff at the Independence Police Department.

Officer Wagstaff made a miraculous recovery after being shot in the line of duty in 2017.

Cars 4 Heroes gave Officer Wagstaff a wheelchair accessible van one year ago and at that time the Car Santa promised to always provide him with a ride. That van broke down and couldn't be repaired, so Cars 4 Heroes found him a replacement.

He told FOX4 the new van will help him be more independent.

Office Wagstaff worked as an independence police officer for 16 years before he retired.

In March of 2017, he was one of the responding officers to a burglary in progress where he was shot in the head. He had surgery and was given almost no chance of survival from the doctors.