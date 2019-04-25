Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be on cover of Madden NFL 20 video game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL’s Most Valuable Player is now a cover boy in the best way possible.

Patrick Mahomes is going to be on the cover of Madden NFL 20.

The announcement came before the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, and Mahomes confirmed the news with a simple tweet, reading “It’s in the game. #Madden20.”

The Chiefs quarterback is having quite the year. He’s seen a slew of endorsement deals come his way, but this takes the cake as it relates to football fans.

Notable players like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Brett Favre have all graced the video game cover in previous years.