Chiefs say Tyreek Hill won’t take part in any team activities as they investigate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have just announced that Tyreek Hill will not be taking part in any team activities for now, effective immediately.

General Manager Brett Veach called an impromptu news conference late Thursday night to make the announcement.

The team cited an audio recording that was released Thursday between Hill and his fiancee where the two spoke about alleged abuse against their 3-year-old son.

“We were deeply disturbed by what we heard, deeply concerned,” Veach said. “Obviously, we have great concern for Crystal. We are greatly concerned for Tyreek, but our main focus, our main concern is with the young child. As soon as the draft concluded after the last pick, I had the chance to call Drew Rosenhaus, and we decided that at this time and the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities. We are going to gather more information in light of this new information and will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill.”

Veach would not take any questions from reporters after making the announcement.

Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were named in regard to a criminal investigation involving their 3-year-old son.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the child was injured, but could not provide any details about what happened because the case involves a child.

Howe told reporters that charges would not be filed in a press conference on Wednesday. He said he believes a crime occurred, but there wasn’t conclusive evidence to determine who committed that crime. Howe said the 3-year-old is safe and is being taken care of.

Even without criminal charges, the NFL could still take action against Hill under the personal conduct policy. The policy states that players could be subject to discipline if they engage in conduct that posed a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person.