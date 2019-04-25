Get ready to run under the lights and across the 50 yard line at the Arrowhead 5K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lace up your running shoes and join FOX4 at the Truman Sports Complex on Friday, May 31 for the seventh annual Arrowhead 5K. This run around the complex and through Arrowhead Stadium is at 8 p.m. and finishes under the lights at the 50 yard line.

If you register before May 1, the price is $35 to run. On May 1 the price goes up to $40 and then $45 on the day of the race. Click on this link to get started.

The race is timed for competitors. The top overall and age group winners will receive pre-season Chiefs tickets for their performances.

Following the run, everyone will enjoy a celebration on the field, including appearances by Chiefs cheerleaders, KC Wolf and special Chiefs guests. Participants also get an Arrowhead 5K T-shirt.

A portion of proceeds benefits Cornerstones of Care, a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide an array of preventative treatment and support services for children and their families.

Here’s a map of the race route: