KCK police shoot armed robbery suspect who fired at officers near 38th and State

Posted 6:39 pm, April 25, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police exchanged gunfire with an armed robbery suspect Thursday, and the suspect was injured, officials say.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter that officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call at CVS Pharmacy near 38th Street and State Avenue.

When officers arrived, the suspect came outside and shot at police. Officers returned fire and hit the suspect.

The suspect has been taken to a nearby hospital; their condition is unknown. No officers were injured in the shooting.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

