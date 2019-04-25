Lee’s Summit police asking for public’s help to find missing 67-year-old woman

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 67-year-old woman they believe may be endangered.

Jonie E. Windam was last seen Wednesday morning near Northeast Fiddlewood Avenue and Northeast Magnolia Street.

She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weigh approximately 150 pounds. Police said Windham has gray hair and brown eyes.

Information police have gathered so far indicates her white four-door Honda vehicle may have been in Amarillo, Texas after midnight Thursday. Her vehicle has Missouri plates SP6U4P.

If you see her, her car or have any information that can help police in this investigation, please call 911.