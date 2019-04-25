Three brothers among veterans who returned to Kansas City after Honor Flight to DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three brothers who served our country returned to the Midwest on Thursday after taking an Honor Flight to the nation’s capital.

The Bertels brothers were among 25 veterans who participated in an overnight trip to Washington D.C. as part of an Honor Flight. The program provides veterans the chance to tour war memorials.

“It’s something I’ve never done before,” said Vince Bertels, the oldest of the three brothers. “I probably should have done it a long time ago.”

The 92-year-old served in the Navy during World War II and was stationed at Pearl Harbor toward the end of the war. His brother, 88-year-old Eugene Bertels, fought in the Army during the Korean War. Their youngest brother, 82-year-old Richard Bertels, is an Army veteran of the Vietnam War era.

“This has been really something special for all of us,” Vince said.

The veterans, who were accompanied by students from Wamego High School, took less than 36 hours.

The brothers called the trip unforgettable, but they were happy to be back home and to have received such warm welcome.

“Doing something like this [at our age] takes a lot out of you,” Vince said while laughing.