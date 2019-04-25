Tyreek Hill responds, says his son’s happiness is his number one priority

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After several twists in a criminal investigation involving Tyreek Hill’s 3-year-old child, the Chiefs football player has issued a statement through his attorneys.

“I love and support my family above anything,” Hill said in the statement. “My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority.”

Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were named in regard to a criminal investigation involving their 3-year-old son. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the child was injured, but could not provide any details about what happened because the case involves a child.

“The criminal investigation is concluded. The child protection investigation will continue,” Howe said.

Howe told reporters that charges would not be filed in a press conference on Wednesday, April 25. He said the evidence could not be linked to any specific individual.

Trey Pettlon, Hill’s lawyer, told FOX4 that Hill cooperated with law enforcement, waived his Fifth Amendment rights, and answered questions from both law enforcement and DCF. He has maintained innocence since the beginning of the investigation.

“My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in the statement.

It’s unclear if Hill’s child remains with Hill or has been removed from the home.

