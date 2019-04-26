× Back to NASCAR racing at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend

TALLADEGA, AL – After taking Easter weekend off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series gets back to racing action at the sometimes unfriendly confines of Talladega Superspeedway.

Talladega means high banked turns (33 degrees), high speeds (200+ mph), and lots of destroyed race cars. The 2018 spring race there were six cautions that took out 14 cars.

This week the teams are dealing with a different rules package that includes rules just for superspeedway races. The new rules were put in place after a testing session at Daytona after the 2019 Daytona 500. The rules package includes a tapered spacer that replaces the restrictor plate, a nine inch rear spoiler, a one-inch track bar mount, a tapered radiator pan, two-inch splitter overhand and aero ducts.

The aero dynamic changes are put in place to slow the cars down by creating more aero dynamic drag on the rear of the car. There will also be a new left-side tire compound.

If you are looking for a favorite, look no further than Brad Keselowski. He leads all active drivers with five wins at Talladega. Including the five wins he also has seven top five’s and 11 top ten finishes. Keselowski and his team, Penske Racing, have already have three wins in nine races this season.

A driver that may looking to break the dominance of Penske Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing is Chase Elliott. Of the active drivers, Elliott has a driver rating of 91.3 and leads drivers in average running position of 10.8. Elliott and the 24 team haven’t had the year they expected. Chevrolet teams have been slow to adjust to the new car and the new rules package for the 2019 season.

All the racing action is right here on Fox 4 starting at 1 PM and be sure to catch the wrap-up of the Geico 500 on The Final Lap NASCAR podcast from Fox 4.