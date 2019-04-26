Chiefs fans react to Tyreek Hill news, drafting of speedy new wide receiver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- On a night when the Chiefs were supposed to be adding the missing pieces of the Super Bowl puzzle, fans were left wondering if one of their stars will or should be on the field next season.

"I feel like I am making the pick for the 2020 Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs," Gary Green bellowed from the podium before the Chiefs selected Mecole Hardman, a speedy wideout and return man from the University of Georgia.

Instead, they were selecting what many fans see at best as someone who could eventually replace at least some of the production Tyreek Hill gave the Chiefs on the field the past three seasons.

Hill's future with the team is again in question, as the team said prosecutors reopened the criminal investigation into possible child abuse involving Tyreek Hill or his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, on Friday.

During a news conference Wednesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe had said that charges would not be filed because there wasn't conclusive evidence to determine who committed that crime.

On Thursday, the Chiefs announced that, for the time being, Hill will not be taking part in any team activities. The team cited an audio recording that was released Thursday allegedly involving Hill and his fiancee where the two spoke about alleged abuse against their 3-year-old son.

“It’s frustrating. It’s probably more disappointing. You have this opportunity, and he’s been making the most of it. And then you kind of throw it all away in a sense if everything is true," fan Trent Wood said.

Chiefs Kingdom saw the team part ways with one of its running backs last year when we was caught on camera pushing and kicking a woman.

“Hoping that this won’t turn into a Kareem Hunt situation where we get rid of him because it’s the right thing to do and see that come back to the person is still in the NFL," Jack Nolte said.

Oklahoma State grad Rae Blankman said she still rooted for the Chiefs when the team drafted Hill after he was kicked off that team for choking Espinal, who was pregnant with the boy at the time. But it was tough to support Hill.

“I’ve been to games where I would literally not clap, just knowing the back story. I used to work in the domestic violence shelter in Stillwater. It was close to home," Blankman said.

She said after hearing the recording released Thursday she could no longer root for a team with Hill on the field. But if their first pick of the draft is any indication of the teams plans, fans may not have to wrestle with their morals and their fandom.

“I think them choosing a wide receiver tells you everything you need to know about the Tyreek situation and the direction they may be going there," Jason Cobb said.

