× Chiefs select Virginia safety Juan Thornhill with 63rd overall pick in NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the 63rd overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected Juan Thornhill on Friday night.

The Virginia safety will add depth to the team’s secondary. As a senior, he led Virginia in total tackles with 98 and interceptions with six. He also made 4.5 tackles for loss and broke up seven passes.

Thornhill is the latest of several defensive moves for the Chiefs. Just two days before the start of the draft, the team traded away their first round pick for edge rusher Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks.

They’ll join a revamped defense, especially on the line, where the Chiefs have added Emmanuel Ogbah and Chris Jones.

Kansas City released Justin Houston and traded Dee Ford to San Francisco earlier in the offseason.

Earlier in the second round, the Chiefs traded up and selected Mecole Hardman with the 56th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The wide receiver from Georgia will bring a lot of speed to Kansas City’s offense. He ran a 4.33 40 at the NFL combine, the fastest of any wide receiver.