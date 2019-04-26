Color Run apple peanut butter protein bars

Jazz apple & peanut butter protein bars

Ingredients:

Wet:

1 cup peanut butter

1 T maple syrup

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 egg yolk

¾ cup milk

Dry:

1 cup oats

¾ cup oats, ground*

¼ cup vanilla protein powder

¼ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Mix ins:

¼ cup peanuts, chopped

½ cup mini dark chocolate chips

1 JAZZ™ apple, small diced

OPTIONAL TOPPING: 2 cups mini dark chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

*To grind the ¾ cup oats, pulse in a food processor or in a blender until flour like consistency.

With an electric mixer, beat together all wet ingredients until smooth.

Stir together all dry ingredients to combine, and then on medium speed, beat dry mixture into wet mixture a little at a time until well combined.

Fold in mix ins and then evenly spread in a 8×8 pan lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 20 minutes or until edges are just barely starting to brown.

Let cool and then cut into squares

Optional: if desired, microwave chocolate in 15 second intervals, stirring in between, until chocolate is fully melted. Drizzle chocolate over top and let harden back up before eating or storing.

You can wrap individually in plastic wrap to grab on the go!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.