Johnson County DA reopens criminal investigation involving Chiefs Tyreek Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Johnson County prosecutors have reopened the criminal investigation involving Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill, his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, and their 3-year-old son.

Head Coach Andy Reid acknowledged the news Friday when introducing the team's new defensive end Frank Clark.

It comes just one day after the Chiefs announced that, for the time being, Hill will not be taking part in any team activities. General Manager Brett Veach called an impromptu news conference late Thursday night to make that announcement.

The team cited an audio recording that was released Thursday allegedly involving Hill and his fiancee where the two spoke about alleged abuse against their 3-year-old son.

"We were deeply disturbed by what we heard, deeply concerned," Veach said. "Obviously, we have great concern for Crystal. We are greatly concerned for Tyreek, but our main focus, our main concern is with the young child. As soon as the draft concluded after the last pick, I had the chance to call Drew Rosenhaus, and we decided that at this time and the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities. We are going to gather more information in light of this new information and will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill."

Veach would not take any questions from reporters after making Thursday's announcement.

During a news conference Wednesday, Howe had said that charges would not be filed because there wasn't conclusive evidence to determine who committed that crime. He did not release any details either because the case involves a child.

According to Howe, the 3-year-old is safe and is being taken care of while the investigation is underway.

Even without criminal charges, the NFL could still take action against Hill under the personal conduct policy. The policy states that players could be subject to discipline if they engage in conduct that posed a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person.