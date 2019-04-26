× Kansas City man sentenced to 18 years for beating his 6-month-old baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend over a decade in prison for beating his young child.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Joshua Sims to 18 years in prison for beating his six-month-old baby in February 2018.

Sims was also sentenced to 15 years in prison on a second conviction on a child abuse charge.

According to court documents, police were called to Children’s Mercy Hospital for a child with a head injury. Family members told investigators that the baby had been showing signs of trauma, including swelling, limping and vomiting.

The child went into surgery immediately after arriving at the hospital and was diagnosed with several injuries.