KC Chiefs trade up to select WR Mecole Hardman with 56th pick in the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded up Friday night and selected Mecole Hardman with the 56th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

He was the Chiefs first pick in the draft. The team traded their first round pick away for DE Frank Clark earlier this week.

The Chiefs got a player with big play potential late in the second round. Hardman is a wide receiver from Georgia who will bring a lot of speed to Kansas City’s offense. He ran a 4.33 40 at the NFL combine, the fastest of any wide receiver.

Earlier this week, Chiefs fans might have expected the team would select a corner or another defense position, considering KC had one of the worst defenses in the league last season.

But then controversy surrounded Tyreek Hill, apparently making a wide receiver pick more of a priority for the Chiefs.

Prosecutors have reopened the criminal investigation involving Tyreek Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, in regard to alleged abuse against their 3-year-old son, according to Chiefs Coach Andy Reid.

It comes just one day after the Chiefs announced that, for the time being, Hill will not be taking part in any team activities. General Manager Brett Veach called an impromptu news conference late Thursday night to make that announcement.

Hardman’s play style is similar to Hill’s, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take over that role on the Chiefs in the future.