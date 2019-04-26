KC man looking for answers after finding WWII veteran’s headstone in his front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro man found a piece of history buried in his front yard. It belongs to a World War II veteran.

Gerardo Calderon moved into his Kansas City home exactly one week ago. While doing some spring gardening, he stumbled upon a headstone belonging to Ellen Josephine Rossi.

He quickly figured out two things: She served our country in World War II and died in 1980.

What he didn't know: "Did someone get buried here? I think a lot of things started running through my mind," Calderon said.

So he posted the image on Facebook, trying to find some answers and trying to find her family.

"I would like to hear the story of how she passed. I would like to hear a little bit more background," Calderon said.

Records show Rossi was buried at Olathe Memorial Cemetery. But when FOX4's crew arrived, we couldn't find her gravestone.

The staff said they had no contact information listed for the veteran and didn't realize her stone was missing until it appeared in Calderon's yard this week.

Calderon said he would like to know how he can get this piece of history back home.

"To return it back to the family, it will feel good knowing that I did a good deed," Calderon said.

If you have any information, contact Olathe Cemetery at 913-971-5226.