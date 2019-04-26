KC man sentenced to life behind bars for murdering wife

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his wife, a fact that investigators discovered after a child told a school counselor that there was a dead body in the basement.

Benjamin Byers, 46, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 killing of Melissa Byers. A Jackson County jury convicted him of 1st degree murder and other charges in March.

According to court documents, a child told a school counselor that there was a dead body in the basement of the home in the 2400 block of College.

When officers arrived at the home, Byers stated he didn’t know where his wife was. When they searched the residence, officers found blood on the walls, kitchen and basement stairs.

The body of Melissa Byers was discovered in the basement. The medical examiner reported that she died of multiple stab wounds.