Mizzou QB, Lee’s Summit native Drew Lock selected by Denver Broncos in NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri quarterback Drew Lock has been selected by the Denver Broncos in the NFL Draft.

The Lee’s Summit native, who was considered a top prospect going into the draft, was the 10th pick in the second round, 42nd pick overall.

Denver traded with Cincinnati to get back-to-back picks in the second round and also drafted another local college athlete in K-State’s Dalton Risner. The tackle is from the Denver area, so he’ll be heading back home for the beginning of his professional career.

Many NFL experts were surprised Lock wasn’t drafted sooner. In several mock drafts, he was projected to go in the first round.

Lock appeared in 50 games at Mizzou and left quite the impression. In his senior season, he threw for nearly 3,500 yards on 275 completions with 28 touchdowns.

Then the 6-foot-4 QB showed off his arm strength at the NFL Combine and Mizzou’s Pro Day this spring.

But before all that, he left his mark at Lee’s Summit High School. In 2014 he won the Simone Award as Kansas City`s best prep player.

Drew came from an athletic family. His dad and grandpa both played at Mizzou, his mom was a stellar athlete and his sister, Claire, plays basketball at UMKC.

“I’ve never seen anybody — and I mean anybody, ever from afar or up close — handle pressure like he handles it,” his dad Andy Lock told FOX4. “And it’s odd because I couldn’t do it.”