Olathe police investigating after child hit by car

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating after a child was hit by a car Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 12800 block of S. Arapaho Drive shortly before 4 o’clock on a report of an injury accident.

According to police, a 6-year-old boy was hit by a car when crossing the street. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The driver of the car stayed on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913)-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.