× Travis Kelce is looking for one wedding to crash this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wants to party with you at your wedding this summer.

He has partnered with NFL 100 to pick one wedding for him to be a part of, and it could be yours.

To be considered, you must first follow the NFL on Instagram or Twitter. Then upload a photo of you and your fiancee or fiancé and tag the NFL’s handle on either Instagram or Twitter and use #NFL100contest.

The contest runs through Friday, May 3. They’ll announce the winning couple on Thursday, May 16.

Kelce will attend the winning couple’s ceremony and reception as a featured member of the wedding party.

He will even gift the winning couple a swag bag, with includes a pair of Bose headphones, a gold NFL100 football and an NFL Stadium tote. He will also give the couple personalized his and hers NFL jerseys.