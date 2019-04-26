Tyreek Hill case, audio recording raise red flags about domestic violence for some

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- The recently released recorded conversation between Tyreek Hill and his fiancée Crystal Espinal has raised questions about what women in a similar situation should do.

No one is alleging domestic violence against Hill in this case, but he does have a history. Before Hill was a Chief, in 2014, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic violence against Espinal.

In 2016, then Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey made promises about Hill’s past criminal behavior.

"We have done all of our due diligence. I mean, we really have,” Dorsey said. “And I will say this right off the bat. I have young children here. I have young children. I have a girl, and I have a boy. But I would hope that if somebody in my seat did as much work as I could, I'd be happy with that. I know that I would never, I would never put this community in any type of situation where I knew would not be good.”

Since then, there have been no issues publicly involving Hill and Espinal -- until March, when Overland Park police were called to the couple's home twice for allegations of child abuse and battery against their 3-year-old son.

No criminal charges were filed because Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Wednesday that he couldn't prove who committed the crime.

Domestic violence advocates with the Kansas City Anti-Violence Project said that child abuse and domestic violence often go hand in hand.

It's part of a recently released audio recording between Espinal and Hill that most concerns the domestic violence advocates.

In it, Espinal is confronting Hill about how he disciplines their son and Hill reportedly uses threatening language toward Espinal.

"There was a specific instance where fear was used to try and control the individual,” advocate Kayla Dechane said. “At least, that is a red flag in my mind."

Dechane’s colleague Jorge Basaure-Carrington said, in this case, he believes whoever leaked the audio recording may have put Espinal in danger if there is still domestic violence going on in the home.

"My biggest priority is that everything that they do does not reach the abuser,” Basaure-Carrington said. “When information about documentation, incident documentation specifically, gets in the hands of the abuser, it is them taking far more power than they did before. So it is again addressing that power and control dynamic that exists in domestic violence relationships."

Again, Hill has not been accused of domestic violence since 2014.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said since the release of the audio recording between Hill and Espinal, the criminal case of alleged child abuse of the 3-year-old boy has been reopened.

Howe nor Overland Park police would confirm that.