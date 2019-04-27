Chiefs select cornerback Rashad Fenton on Day 3 of NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs used their initial pick on the final day of the NFL draft to select Rashad Fenton, a cornerback out of South Carolina who can play multiple positions on defense.

The Chiefs had to wait until late in the sixth round Saturday to add to their roster.

Fenton is another piece Kansas City can use as it shifts to a 4-3 defense under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The club has been busy fixing one of the NFL’s worst defenses this offseason, and added safety Juan Thornhill and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on Friday night.

Their biggest addition came earlier in the week, when the Chiefs packaged their first-round pick and a second-rounder next year to acquire pass rusher Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks.