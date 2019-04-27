Fire damages former Coach’s Bar & Grill building near 103rd and Wornall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are investigating a fire that damaged a building that used to house Coach’s Bar & Grill in Kansas City.

The first was reported Saturday afternoon near 103rd and Wornall Road. Officials said the building is vacant and has been since major flooding a year or so ago.

No occupants were found inside and no injuries were reported.

A battalion chief on scene tells FOX4 the fire started inside the rear of the building. The blaze went through and burned across the roof, fueled the strong winds Saturday.

Officials said the building is known to have homeless people camping out inside.

An investigation into the fire is underway.

