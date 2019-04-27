KCK police chief says 2-year-old tested positive for STD following evidence of rape

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Zeigler said that a 2-year-old has tested positive for an STD following evidence that they were raped.

Zeigler said the incident was reported overnight. The victim and other siblings were left at home with a family friend. The following morning the mother discovered injuries to her 2-year-old and took her to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

At the hospital they confirmed there was evidence of rape and the child tested positive for an STD, according to Zeigler.

No arrests have been made at this time.

