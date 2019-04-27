Man convicted in Kansas of 18 sex crimes involving a minor

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Guatemalan man is facing several life terms after he was found guilty of 18 child sex crimes.

Crawford County Attorney Michael Gayoso says 38-year-old Francsico Eduardo Noches-Padilla was found guilty Thursday of 13 counts of rape of a child, four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

The Pittsburg Sun reports that on 15 of the 18 charges, he faces life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Prosecutors say the crimes involve several acts committed on one child between 2012 and 2017.