People line up to take a piece of Kansas City history home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Saturday, patrons lined the halls of Tivoli Cinemas one last time, for a chance to take a piece of history home.

“I just wanted to find something that was a fun little item. Jerry (owner) is featured in here. So, it brings back a lot of memories. It was just a nice little keep sake to have of the Tivoli,” patron Denise Putrah said.

Rummaging through boxes and crates of old film rolls and projection equipment, patrons hoping to find some memorabilia.

“It’s awesome, it’s a great ability to, I’m so grateful they did this. I’m sure it was tough. I don’t know what else they would’ve done with everything, because it’s quite a lot. Who would’ve thought that all these things would still be around. It’s a wonderful thing. It is a bit of closure if you will.” long -time patron, Kevin Harmon said.

This marks the official end to an era. Two weeks ago, Tivoli closed its doors after nearly four decades in business.

“This is a very sad time because this has been a around a long time. It’s sad to see institutions like this go away,” Putrah said.

“It was such a big deal. We introduced a lot of films that big theaters like AMC or B&B, wouldn’t necessarily play and I would’ve never heard of. But, I got introduced to and absolutely loved,’ Tivoli manager, Sydney Bock said.

While Kansas City’s longest running movie theater shuts off its lights for good, a little piece lives on in movie lover’s homes.