Saturday morning bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FBI agents are investigating a bank robbery at First Federal Bank at 4227 Blue Ridge Blvd. The alarm came in just aftrer 9:30 Saturday morning. A white female suspect entered the bank wearing a short sleeve gray shirt, blue jeans, large black framed glasses. She had dark hair with red and black braids, carrying a gray backpack with a red and blue camouflage print.

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was displayed and no one was injured. She fled with an unknown amount of cash and was last seen walking westbound on 43rd Street.