Saturday morning bank robbery

Posted 12:07 pm, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09PM, April 27, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —  FBI agents are investigating a bank robbery at First Federal Bank at 4227 Blue Ridge Blvd.   The alarm came in just aftrer 9:30 Saturday morning.   A white female suspect entered the bank wearing a short sleeve gray shirt, blue jeans, large black framed glasses.  She had dark hair with red and black braids, carrying a gray backpack with a red and blue camouflage print.

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money.  No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.  She fled with an unknown amount of cash and was last seen walking westbound on 43rd Street.

Photo Gallery

