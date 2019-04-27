Trump praises guard for actions during deadly synagogue attack

POWAY, Calif. — President Donald Trump praised law enforcement’s “incredible response” to the attack at a synagogue near San Diego that left one dead and three wounded.

Trump, who was speaking at a Saturday rally in Wisconsin, singled out an off-duty Border Patrol agent “who returned fire.”

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore says the Border Patrol agent was working as a security guard and fired as the gunman was fleeing, hitting the getaway car.

Gore says there were indications that the attacker’s gun might have malfunctioned after firing inside the synagogue.

The sheriff says they’re investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

The Chabad of Poway was worshipping on the last day of Passover, exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.