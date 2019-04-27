Windy start to the weekend as a cold front arrives

Don’t get caught off guard today! We’ve got a lot of ups and downs expected the next 18 hours. We started off with a few showers and thunderstorms, but now the sun is out!

Our high temperature will occur around lunchtime and into the early afternoon hours. Although it will be quite windy, it’s going to remain dry and sunny. This is actually going to be the warmest and driest day to get outside, altogether.

The cold front that’s on our doorstep right now will fully push through the area by mid afternoon and into the evening. You can see the clear differences behind that front. When you step outside this evening, it’s going to be very chilly in comparison to the warm and sunny afternoon! Keep this in mind for evening plans and the Royals & Sporting games.

The wind is a significant factor throughout the day as well. Our wind switches from the SW to the NW gradually throughout the day. Our sustained wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph with a few gusts around 35 mph possible as well.

We’ll calm down a bit overnight, but the colder air will still work its way in as well. Temperatures will stay JUST above freezing. It’s possible a few areas may deal with a brief frost or freeze as well! While it’s going to be close, if you have something extremely sensitive, it may not hurt to cover it up!

Rain chances remain near 0 through midday Sunday. It still looks like our wet pattern begins Sunday night and continues through early next week. Read more about that here in Joe’s Weather World. Enjoy the dry portions of the weekend and do your best to take advantage of it outside!