Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-49 in Grandview

Posted 7:26 pm, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:27PM, April 27, 2019

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — One woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Grandview.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. at the I-49 southbound exit to Main Street, according to Grandview police.

The driver of the vehicle was exiting southbound on I-49, taking the Main Street exit, when the driver lost control, traveled across West Outer Road, causing the driver to fall out of the vehicle.

The driver has not been identified at this time but police said she is a 34-year-old woman. Police said she suffered critical injuries, was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.