Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-49 in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — One woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Grandview.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. at the I-49 southbound exit to Main Street, according to Grandview police.

The driver of the vehicle was exiting southbound on I-49, taking the Main Street exit, when the driver lost control, traveled across West Outer Road, causing the driver to fall out of the vehicle.

The driver has not been identified at this time but police said she is a 34-year-old woman. Police said she suffered critical injuries, was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.