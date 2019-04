TIGHTWAD, Mo. — A Kansas City man was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County, Missouri.

The crash was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Missouri Highway 7 and SE 751 Road, just west of Tightwad, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver, 63-year-old Jimmie L. Quigley, left the roadway for an unknown reason, overturned and struck a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol said Quigley was wearing a seat belt.