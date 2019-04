KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police is asking the public for help in locating a missing 23-year-old man.

Johnny R. Bazzell was last seen in the area of 4th and Spruce on April 17, 2019 around 9:30 p.m.

Bazzell is described as a white male, standing 6’1″ and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said his family is really concerned for his well-being and safety.

Police say if located, call 911 or notify the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.