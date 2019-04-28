Goats + yoga + beer = fun time at Northland event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A herd of baby Nigerian goats helped yoga enthusiasts relax during an event at a Northland brewery this weekend.

The 22 goats from Windmill Acres farm in Lawson took part in a goat yoga class at Cinder Block Brewery in North Kansas City. The goats ranged in age from one month to one year -- and jumped, nibbled, and cuddled their way through the class.

"They learn things about the world from their mouths. The nibble on things. They are just like babies. They put everything in their mouth. They nibble on things. You have to worry about your hair and your clothes will be nibbled on and you will have a great time," said Kim Maddux of Windmill Acres Farm.

Afterwards, the yoga participants got to sip on beer and cider from the brewery. The farm is holding another goat yoga class on Memorial Day weekend, and you can find out more information about the class here.