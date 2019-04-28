Several rounds of heavy rain to start the week

A lot of you in the Metro area, and especially north of I-70, find this to be quite a familiar site. Hail over quarter size was seen in quite a few locations, with pea size being a little more common this evening. Was this storm unexpected? The storm wasn’t..but the hail size certainly got a little bit bigger than I would have expected. That threat is over for now, let’s focus on the next few days.

We’ve got a series of fronts that are going to affect us over the next few days. We can really see this warm air when I flash a regional temperature map up, but this will do for story telling purposes. Lots of gulf moisture will continue to feed in from the south over the next few days. Did you get caught in one of those thunderstorms earlier? Forget the hail…how about the blinding rain you had to deal with briefly!? That’s the kind of weather we’re going to get used to over the next few days as this front moves through and stalls out.

Our next line of rain arrives overnight..specifically after midnight for a lot of us. I think there are many similarities to what we had earlier, but I think it’s a bit more widespread. Heavy rain will be the main thing to come out of this, but I’m not going to be surprised if you’re going to encounter more pea sized (or slightly larger) hail.

The next day we’re watching closely is Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has our region under a “Slight” risk for severe weather. This is category 2 of 5 that they issue. This bears watching specifically for larger hail, damaging winds, and even an outside threat of a tornado. We’ll keep you posted when the day gets closer and we have a better idea of the position of the impeding front. That’ll have a lot to do with our severe weather threat that day.

Regardless of whether or not we have a big severe weather outbreak Tuesday, I can assure you that we’re going to be dealing with periods of very heavy rainfall. Recall what I just mentioned about that gulf moisture and our earlier rainfall rates. Periods of those thunderstorms moving over the same area will cause localized flooding at the very least. We’ll monitor the slow rise of rivers and streams as well, but I think we’re going to see a pretty steady period of heavy rain at times.

Here’s an idea of the potential rain we’d be in for through Wednesday morning. You’ll notice a wide range of 2-4″ of rain with some higher totals. Now this isn’t going to be exact by any means. One thing to mention as this is model output as a forecast: this is very common through several computer models we look at. If you get stuck in a few of those heavy downpours more than once, your totals will be significantly higher (thus the 4s and 5s mixed in above.) Stay weather aware and follow us here, the whole FOX 4 weather team will keep you posted on any updates to the forecast.