12-year-old Platte City archer’s bow stolen from parking lot right before nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Thieves targeted a family's vehicle while they were inside Sunday church services, stealing a 12-year-old's archery bow.

For Lyric Dulin, the timing couldn't be worse.

She and her team qualified for National Archery in the Schools Program's U.S. Eastern Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, and are set to leave for the competition next week. The Platte City Middle School archery team has had one target in mind since the year began.

"The kids have worked so hard. We actually started with tryouts in October, and we have been working all year to get to nationals," Coach Jessica Ratsch said.

This year, 24 team members qualified after a great showing at state, including the 12-year-old lefty, Lyric.

Dulin wasn't happy with her performance at practice Monday, as she's suddenly working with a different bow than the one she got for her birthday two years ago.

"It was weird because I'm not use to the weight and the poundage and I didn't have my glove," Lyric said.

"It's just like a pair of shoes you break them in. Every child shoots differently they handle their bow differently, so it's something that's very personal to that particular archer," Ratsch said.

Lyric's mother believes the thief may have thought they were getting a more expensive hunting bow when they took off with the case from the parking lot at Park Hill High School on Sunday.

"It's a student bow that's for an archery team in school. So if they could just bring it back so she could have it, we would so appreciate it," Julie Dulin said.

The serial number on Lyric's bow is 793243. Kansas City police are investigating.