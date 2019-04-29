2 drivers injured in head on crash near Lake Olathe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a head on crash in Olathe Monday evening.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. at West Dennis Avenue and South Ward Cliff Drive near Lake Olathe.

One driver was taken to Overland Park Regional with critical injuries. The other driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police said a child was a passenger in one of the vehicles but is expected to be okay.

Police are still on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

