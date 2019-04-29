After weekend hail, Northland residents and crews prep for another round of storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- The possibility of storms this week has some metro residents making sure their homes are ready to withstand the weather.

This weekend, some parts of Liberty were hit with marble-sized hail.

"It was continuous for maybe I want to say five, 10 minutes," said Jack Montgomery, who lives in Claywoods Villas in the Claywoods neighborhood. "And marble-sized hail or maybe a little size smaller and then just piled up, and it covered the grass and everything was kind of white just like show."

Montgomery was a little concerned about the aftermath because about two years ago, golf ball-sized hail on his street caused some pretty serious damage.

"I had to replace the roof at that time," he said. "All the gutters, even painted the house. Hopefully this isn't quite as bad. We had a plenty yesterday."

The hail and the worry kept roofer Paul Kreiluch busy all day. His company, Triad, replaced Montogmery's roof two years ago and came back to check on it Monday.

"We've looked at 20 roofs probably so far, and we're just not finding a lot of damage," Kreilich said.

That's good for neighbors like Montgomery. Kreilich said even through the hail clumped together, it was probably too soft to cause any harm.

"Inch hail can damage an older shingle," Kreilich said. "The newer shingles, they'll hold up better. So sometimes those take an inch and a half or 3/4, depends on the age of the roof, the shingles. There are a lot of factors."

Roofers like Kreilich get hail maps when this kind of weather strikes so they know where to go. They look for signs like leaves scattered under trees as a sign of possible hail damage.

He's getting all his roof check ups done on Monday because with rain in the forecast for Tuesday, it would be hard to check things out.

"We definitely keep our eye on the weather," Kreilich said. "Rain isn't what we focus on. It's more the hail that's mixed in with it."