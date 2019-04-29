Discover Springfield Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are you looking to take a weekend road trip? How about you visit Springfield?!
Enter for a chance to explore the great city of Springfield, Missouri. Discover a mystical cave, hundreds of animals from around the word and enjoy delicious food.
This fantastic prize pack includes:
- Two nights stay at Best Western Coach House Inn
- Four passes to Fantastic Caverns
- $50 gift card to Kai Asian restaurant
- Four box seats to a Springfield Cardinals game at Hammons Field
- Four passes to Dickerson Park Zoo
- Four passes to Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium
- A family buffet pack to Incredible Pizza including four $5 game cards
