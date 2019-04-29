How to make a flatbread with just 3 ingredients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3-Ingredient flatbread:

• 1 cup (8oz/225g) Greek yogurt

• 1 cup (5oz/142g) all-purpose flour

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

Optional toppings:

1/2 cup (4oz/115g) butter parsley, roughly chopped 2-3 cloves garlic, finely minced salt, to taste

Directions:

1. In a large bowl combine the flour and baking powder. Next, add in the yogurt and mix with a spatula until the yogurt has absorbed the flour. You will need to get in there with your hands to really bring the dough together.

2. Please Note: Depending upon where you live and what flour you use, you may not need all of the yogurt, so it's best to add it little by little.

3. Once the dough is formed into a smooth ball, place it on a floured surface. Using a knife divide the dough into 6 (2oz) balls.

4. Working with one ball of dough at a time, roll each one out to an 8 x 8 circle. Try to roll the dough as thin as possible as this will ensure the bread cooks evenly on both sides with nice air bubbles in between.

5. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. While the skillet is heating melt together the butter, minced garlic and salt in the microwave for about 30 seconds.

6. Using a pastry brush, brush one side of the rolled dough with the garlic butter before placing it (garlic side down) into hot skillet. Allow the bread to toast and bubble up cooking for about 2-3 minutes on each side.

7. Once the bread is nice and toasty on each side remove from the heat sprinkle with fresh chopped parsley or herbs of your choice

8. Repeat this process until all 6 flatbreads are cooked. Stack up on a plate or in a covered basket to keep warm. Store at room temperature for 3 days and reheat on the pan before use.

