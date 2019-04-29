× John Singleton, ‘Boyz n the Hood’ director and writer, dies at age 51

LOS ANGELES — The family of director John Singleton told FOX4 film critic Shawn Edwards early Monday that Singleton has died.

Singleton had been in a coma after suffering a major stroke more than a week ago.

Singleton’s family had previously confirmed he suffered a stroke on April 17 but did not elaborate on his condition.

Singleton, 51, who was the first black filmmaker nominated for the best director Oscar award, is known for films like “Boyz n the Hood” and “Poetic Justice.”

A show he co-created for the FX Network, “Snowfall,” was renewed last year for a third season.

Singleton’s peers and colleagues have expressed their affection.

“Showing love/support for a fellow black director from LA,” Ava DuVernay wrote in a tweet. “He is a lovely man. Pray with me.”