John Singleton taken off of life support, dead at age 51

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- FOX4's Shawn Edwards confirmed that director John Singleton has been taken off of life support and is dead at age 51.

His family told Edwards early Monday that Singleton had passed, however, Singleton's representatives reached out and said he was still in a medically induced coma. Edwards has since confirmed that he has been taken off of life support and died.

Singleton had been in a coma after suffering a major stroke more than a week ago.

Singleton's family had previously confirmed he suffered a stroke on April 17 but did not elaborate on his condition.

Singleton, 51, who was the first black filmmaker nominated for the best director Oscar award, is known for films like "Boyz n the Hood" and "Poetic Justice."

A show he co-created for the FX Network, "Snowfall," was renewed last year for a third season.

Singleton's peers and colleagues have expressed their affection.

"Showing love/support for a fellow black director from LA," Ava DuVernay wrote in a tweet. "He is a lovely man. Pray with me."