KC film expert weighs in after dark Game of Thrones episode has fans adjusting TVs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the biggest topics following Sunday night’s Game of Thrones episode was how dark it seemed.

Not thematically. The color was actually really dark.

Thousands took to social media to express concern, in serious and comedic ways. Twitter lit up with memes and gifs, and writers put out opinion pieces about whether or not the darkness was intentional.

“We did have our nightlights next to our bed on, and as soon as it came on, we had to turn them off,” Game of Thrones fan Cheri Geary said. “I think there are a lot of movies that do really similar, some of the darker parts of a series.”

“If you can, jump into your TV and kind of tinker with it. But trust me, the film makers know what they’re doing,” FOX4 film critic Shawn Edwards said. “There’s an intent behind it, so just ride with it. It’s an artistic thing. Don’t tamper with it too much. It’s shot that way for a reason. Trust me. These shots and these scenes have been well-choreographed and well-planned and well-executed and shot again and again and again. And they go back and watch this in an editing room. If it was bad or not the way they wanted it to be, trust me, they’d redo it. It’s this way for a reason.”

Georgy Galloway said the changes in lighting throughout the episode carried her emotionally.

“I thought that was like really cool how they kind of led through that the episode,” she said. “It kind of changes throughout it, so it starts off super dark because they’re trying to build the suspense.”

“It’s a total part of the creative package. This is what Games of Thrones is supposed to deliver. The look is intentional, the style is on purpose,” Edwards said.

See the links below for some TV calibration techniques: