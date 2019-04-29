× Kids willing to put down devices during Screen-Free Week can score free admission into LEGOLAND

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Screen-Free Week and to celebrate, LEGOLAND Discovery Center is offering free admission to kids who are willing to put down their devices.

The deal runs from Monday, April 29 through Sunday, May 5.

To score the deal, you must print out and sign a copy of the Screen-Free Week pledge and purchase one full-priced adult admission ticket.

The offer is valid for up to four free child tickets with the purchase of four full-priced adult tickets. Just use the coupon code “screenfree.”